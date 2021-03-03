Previous Story
Suspect in DUI case accused of assaulting emergency room nurse
Posted On 03 Mar 2021
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin man was under the influence of alcohol when he wrecked his SUV and then attempted to punch an EMT, and, later, hit a nurse at Baptist Health Corbin Saturday afternoon.
