











Susie Hamblin Blakley, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, took the wings of the morning on December 12, 2017.

She leaves behind eight children; Vivian and her husband John Lehan, Janet Blakley, Josie and her husband Bruce Childers, Geraldine Blakley, Vickie and her husband Mike Lowe, Johnny Blakley, James and wife Lisa Blakley, Nancy and husband Isham Lawson; three sisters; Mary Genoe, Rachael Rogers and Linda Browning, one brother, Arnold Hamblin and his wife Shirley.

Susie leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday December 15, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with the Rev. Tyler Jones and Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.

Interment was held Saturday December 16, in the Blakley Cemetery.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home was honored to serve the Blakley family.