











Susan M. Gardner, 83, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.

She leaves behind her four children: Marjorie Alvarez, Irene Daugherty, Paul Gardner, and John Gardner, Jr.

She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a special friend, Sissy, as well as many other friends. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service was held Monday, February 4, at New Hope Church of God with Pastor Paula Farmer officiating.

Hart Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

