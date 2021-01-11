









Susan Leah Matthews, age 65, of Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home. Susan was born on August 7, 1955 in Berkley, Michigan to the late Homer and Celia (Francis) Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Homer Phillips and brother, Johnny Phillips. Susan was a veteran of the United States Army.

She is survived by two children, Lt. Col. Clarence J. Matthews II (Jolu) of Lorton, Virginia and Jessie L. Matthews of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Jaelyn G. Matthews-Dorsey, Trinity R. Matthews and Clarence J. Matthews; brother, Harry Phillips (Linda) of Michigan; two sisters, Pearl Phillips of Strasburg, Virginia and Sharon Walkous of Berkley, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Friday, January 15, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ande Myers officiating. Graveside Services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.