









Susan Elizabeth Ownby, age 63, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Susan was born on October 13, 1957 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee to the late Charles and Masie (Huskey) Ownby.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus McCarter; sister, Patricia McCarter; brothers, Ronnie Ownby, Craig Ownby and Jimmy Ownby; and nieces, Penny McCarter and Vickie Reeves.

She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Melton (Tommy Maggard) of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Sidney Breeden, Riley Melton, Charlee Maggard and Aubree Maggard, all of Williamsburg; sister, Brenda Ownby of Williamsburg; nephews, Robert Stout, James McCarter, Jordan Ownby (Tracey), Ethan Ownby and Elory Ownby; niece, Bianca Kaszubinski (Curt); special friends, Karen Koehley-Ownby, Luann Melvill-Ownby, Angela Kennedy family, Tom Maggard, Vickie Maggard and Ashley Melton; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.