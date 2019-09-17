









Susan D. Martin, 83, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Russellville, KY, Susan was the daughter of the late Paul DeVasier and Maude Simmons DeVasier.

She was a member of Corbin Presbyterian Church where she was the former organist and choir director.

She had worked with her husband Dr. Sam Martin as dental assistant.

In addition to her husband of 64 years, Dr. Sam Martin, whom she married on July 24, 1956, Susan is survived by their three children: Bob Martin, George Martin (Louise), and Ruth Martin; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Corbin Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lisa Eye officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at the Corbin Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Midway College in her memory.

Arrangements were made by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.