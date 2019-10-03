‘Survivor’ update week two: Elaine and Lairo win immunity, and spices











Whitley County’s Elaine Stott and the rest of her Lairo Tribe came out on top of the immunity challenge in the second week of CBS’s “Survivor,” earning a variety of spices in the process.

Wednesday’s second episode opened with the tribe returning to camp after voting Ronnie out in week one.

Elaine apologized to Aaron for keeping him out of the loop when it came to sending Ronnie home.

Minutes later, Elaine is shown with some of the other women in the tribe who agree that the women’s alliance is still alive and well.

Over at the Vokai Tribe a boat arrives with a note that Kellee is to board for a trip to the Island of the Idols and that she will return at the end of the day.

Kellee meets with former “Survivor” winners Sandra Diaz-Twine and “Boston” Rob Mariano, who talk with her about the importance of paying attention and gathering information on the other tribe members. Sandra and Rob also bombard her with information about their personal lives.

They then show her the rules of Island of the Idols, offering her the opportunity to secure an immunity idol good for the next two tribal councils should she be able to answer four out of five questions about them.

They warn her if she is unable to answer four of the questions, she will lose her vote if Vokai goes to the next tribal council

When Kellee is reluctant to accept the challenge, Rob ups the ante, making the immunity available for the next three times Vokai goes to tribal council if she is able to answer three questions

Kellee accepts and completes the challenge.

She receives the immunity idol and returns to the tribe. She tells her fellow Vokai that she was asked to break one of three jars to win the opportunity to play a game, but broke the wrong jar. As they hug her and welcome her back, they don’t find the idol as she has hidden it in her hair.

At the next immunity challenge, the tribes race to complete another obstacle course in which they must unlock a ladder secured underwater, use the ladder to get a bag of skee ball type balls hanging from a pole, and then to cross a pit, before getting the three balls in slots on a table.

Lairo builds up a big lead as Vokai struggle with getting the balls off the pole, but Vokai is abled to close the gap as Lairo struggle with getting the balls in the slots.

Missy gets the first ball in the slot, but when she struggles, Elaine steps in and gets the second ball to land. The third, and most challenging frustrates Elaine, who turns it back over to Missy.

In the end, it comes down to a single ball for each tribe, but Lairo is able to pull out the win to secure immunity and the spices.

Back at the Vokai camp, the tribe members discuss voting out Jason or Nora. However, the women, minus Molly, discuss voting Molly out as she has cozied up to the men like a queen.

They are able to get Jason on board.

The final vote is five for Molly, two for Jason and one for Nora.

“They played her,” says Sandra, who was watching the tribal council with rob from inside one of the huts that make up the set.