Survivor update: Nick Wilson survives latest ‘Winners at War’ tribal council as vote eliminates one of his favorite players











Whitley County’s Nick Wilson set himself up as a target to be sent to the Edge of Extinction after his puzzle solving skills weren’t up to the job in the immunity challenge, but his ability to outwit hero and rival Tyson made the difference when their Sele tribe cast their votes on Wednesday night’s fourth episode of Survivor; Winners at War.

Early in the episode, Sele tribe members Yule, Nick, Wendell and Sophie reaffirmed their commitment to their alliance.

The camera then shifted to the Edge of Extinction where Amber, Ethan, Danni and Natalie, who had been voted out of their respective tribes, were working to earn enough fire tokens to buy their way back into the game.

The newest challenge was for each member to make their way to the top of a large hill to collect logs from their respective stacks and carry them back down to their camp.

There were several catches. They each had to carry logs from their own stacks. They could only carry one of the 20 logs at a time. They had to complete the task by sunset. Each one who completed the task would receive one fire token.

Ethan, who had undergone cancer treatment, appeared to be the one who would not complete the task. On his 16th trip, he had to be treated by a medic. However, after the medic game him the go-ahead to continue, he was able to finish, with the ladies by his side for his final trip.

Back at the Sele camp, Tyson was attempting to secure the votes, knowing he was likely to be the next Sele member that would be voted out. While Sandra and Tony agreed to support Tyson, they confessed that he needed to go.

The tribes came together for the next immunity challenge.

Seven members of each tribe competed to complete an obstacle course.

Four members worked together to swim while pulling a boat containing three other members to a platform. Once at the platform the three members climbed a tower and walked out onto a balance beam where they then jumped and attempted to retrieve one of three keys hanging from a ring. Once a team had all three keys, they would then take the boat back to the starting line where they unlocked giant puzzle pieces and worked to solve the puzzle.

The first tribe to complete the puzzle would win immunity.

Nick was one of the three people in the Sele boat. The race was neck-and-neck out of the gate, but Sele took a commanding lead as they quickly retrieved the keys while Dakal struggled.

Nick also worked to help solve the puzzle, which appeared to be an advantage.

“Nick solved this puzzle in season 37,” host Jeff Probst noted.

However, Nick struggled and Dakal retrieved the keys and raced back to begin solving its own puzzle. However, it went together much easier as Sele began taking its puzzle apart to start again.

Dakal was able to pull off the comeback win, sending Sele to tribal council.

Back at camp Tyson confessed that Nick was his target, talking Nick down to the other tribe members as the camera showed Nick lying in the shelter.

Tyson is seen telling Yul that the other members are on board with Nick being eliminated.

“I’m fine with it,” Yul replied.

“As long as it’s not me,” Sandra said.

Wendell confessed that Tyson doesn’t see that he is actually the one everyone has agreed to eliminate.

“He is a dead man walking,” Wendell said of Tyson explaining that if Tyson made it to the merger he is well connected as he has competed three previous times.

“Tyson is a troublemaker. He’s got it out for me,” Nick confessed explaining that it is bad because Tyson was one of his favorite players in previous seasons.

“He’s been gunning for me since day one,” Nick said adding that he doesn’t know why.

With the tribal shakeup looming and the merging of the tribes, Nick made it known at the tribal council that he intends to be loyal to the other Sele’s.

“If I end up with you on another tribe, I’m with you,” Nick announced.

Nick was the first to vote and it is shown on camera. Instead of Tyson, Nick voted for Kim.

“I hope you can forgive me,” Nick said to the camera, explaining that he is afraid Tyson has and will play an immunity idol.

However, when Probst asks about immunity idols, no one played any.

Nick received the first vote, followed by Kim. The next five votes went to Tyson.

“I should have seen it coming,” Tyson admitted.

“God, I was so worried,” Nick said.

The vote may lead to another moment for Nick in next week’s episode, which will feature the shakeup of the tribes.

During the tribal council, Nick admitted that as a Survivor fan in high school, he had a huge crush on three–time contestant and two-time winner Parvatti Shallow, who is on the show, but currently a member of the Dakal tribe.

“I still haven’t met her, but I hear her giggle,” Nick said, noting the two tribal camps are very close together.

On his way to the boat to take him to the Edge of Extinction, Tyson reached the boxes where he is to leave his fire tokens for the remaining players.

“I would just rather swallow it,” Tyson admitted as he placed his token in Nick’s box.