‘Survivor’ tribal shakeup is dream come true for Nick Wilson











Dreams do come true in Survivor, and it isn’t just the dream of winning the million–dollar prize as Whitley County’s Nick Wilson discovered during Wednesday night’s fifth week of Survivor: Winners at War.

The episode opened with Nick and his Dakal tribe returning to camp after voting to eliminate Tyson.

“I’m sort of relieved to have Tyson out of here,” Nick confessed, noting that Tyson was rocking the boat in what was otherwise a cohesive tribe.

When Nick checked his backpack, he found a parchment containing the parting gift Tyson had given following the vote, his fire token.

“This definitely changes my opinion of Tyson a little bit,” Nick said.

“In another situation, I would have loved to have worked with Tyson,” he added.

Nick may yet get that chance as Tyson joined Natalie, Ethan, Danni and Amber at the Edge of Extinction where they are working to complete challenges to earn enough fire token to potentially return to the game.

The 15 remaining players came together with host Jeff Probst who announced that it was time for the traditional tribal shakeups.

However, instead of just potentially switching to the other tribe, the contestants learned they may become part of a third tribe.

Each contestant pulled a package from a tray inside of which was one of three tribal buffs.

When Nick opened his package, he discovered he was moving from Dakal to Sele, along with Yul and Wendell. They were joined by current Sele members Michelle, and Parvarti.

During last week’s episode, Nick admitted that when he watched the show in high school, he had a crush on Parvarti, who has competed three previous times, and won twice.

“I still haven’t met her, but I hear her giggle,” Nick said when he revealed the crush last week, noting the two tribal camps are very close together.

When the three tribes were sorted out, Nick and Parvarti stood together with the new Sele tribe.

“I think if I was able to pick my tribe, I couldn’t have done a better job,” Nick confessed, explaining that he was close with Yul and Wendell.

“I just won the lottery!” he said.

The Dakal tribe featured Jerry, Denise, Tony, Sandra and Ken.

The Yara tribe, is Rob, Ben, Adam, Sarah and Sophie

At the Sele camp, Parvarti and Michelle discussed their situation in the minority, with Parvarti confessing that she was desperate to work her way into with Nick and company.

Nick confessed his crush to Parvarti, and while that may have been awkward for them, the situation was even more awkward for Michelle and Wendell.

The duo had previously dated, but Michelle explained that the relationship did not end on good terms.

The three teams came back together for the immunity challenge with the team that finished last headed to tribal council.

The challenge involved the teams racing through an obstacle course and then using sandbags to knock four large blocks off of a wooden beam. Each block contained different colored sides.

Once they had knocked the blocks off, the team then had to stack the blocks so that no color appeared twice on the same side of the stack

Yara raced out to the lead with Nick and the Sele tribe right behind.

Dakal struggled on the obstacles and appeared headed to tribal council.

Yara knocked down their blocks, and appeared to be running away with the challenge, but could not solve the puzzle, allowing both Sele and Dakal to get back into the game.

Nick knocked down the last two blocks and then Pavarti and Wendell went to work to solve the puzzle to secure the win.

Dakal came back and took second, sending Yara to tribal council.

Back at the Yara camp, Rob, Adam and Ben hatched a plan to vote out Sarah, adding a handshake agreement that none of them would vote for either of the others.

Sophie had found an immunity idol near the campsite, but had to share half of it with another member in order for it to be valid.

She shared it with Sarah, but asked for the half back soon after in case she needed to play it at the tribal council.

In addition, Sarah had previously earned the right to steal another person’s vote, giving each the opportunity to mess up the guys’ plan if need be.

Both appeared to have made a mistake as they elected not to use their advantages. However, when Probst tallied their votes, there were three for Rob, sending him to the Edge of Extinction.

Rob placed his two fire tokens in Parvarti’s box on his way to the boat.

“Make a run at it,” Rob said to Parvarti before walking off.