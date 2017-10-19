Posted On October 19, 2017 By Mark White

The Whitley County Board of Education is losing one of its longest serving and most recognized board members.

At the close of a special called board meeting late Thursday afternoon, longtime board member Delmar Mahan announced that he would be resigning from the board.

“This is difficult. It really is. This is my 27th year almost on the board. I have had the privilege to know a lot of people along the way,” Mahan said.

“Due to health and personal reasons, I gave Mr. (Scott) Paul my letter of resignation a while ago. It will be effective Nov. 8 of this year. I just want to say that it has been an honor and privilege to have served Whitley County all these years. Like John Wayne says, ‘You know when it is time, you have to ride into the west.’ You have to get on the horse and ride, and it is time for me.”

Mahan thanked many of those in attendance at Thursday’s meeting for their help and support through the years, in addition to the teachers, principals and staff at all the schools.

“This is my last official meeting of the Whitley County school board. I am going home,” he added.

Mahan asked Board Chairman Larry Lambdin for permission to make the motion to end Thursday’s meeting, which is something the board chairman normally does and something Mahan did for 19 years as chairman of the school board.

Mahan made the motion to adjourn the meeting, and Lambdin seconded it followed by a round of applause by those in attendance.

An emotional Mahan then left the meeting without speaking to anyone.

“I guess we are adjourned,” Lambdin said choking back tears.

Afterwards, Lambdin noted that Mahan was probably the best board member in the state.

“He knows more board policy and board procedure. He is second to none. You can tell by the positions that he held. I was always proud to serve with Delmar,” Lambdin added.

In 2014, Mahan received the Kentucky PTA’s Proudfoot Award for Outstanding School Board Member.

Mahan also served nine years on the Kentucky School Board Association Board of Directors, including six years as an officer on the board and one year as its president.

“Delmar has been my buddy for a long time. Time goes on. He will be missed,” added board member J.E. Jones, the only current board member to have served longer on the board than Mahan.

Jones is also the longest serving board member in Whitley County history.

Tim Crawford, the board’s attorney, said that the commissioner of education has 90 days after Mahan’s resignation takes effect to appoint a replacement.

The commissioner will appoint a committee to solicit applications for the position. The committee will then interview all applicants and make a recommendation to the commissioner on who to appoint.

Whoever Mahan’s replacement is will serve until the results of next year’s school board election are certified.

Mahan had about one year remaining on his term as a school board member, which will expire on Jan. 1, 2019.