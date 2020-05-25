Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Supreme Court sets June 1 for local courts to restart hearings

Posted On 25 May 2020
The Kentucky Supreme Court has developed a phased plan to reopen court services effective June 1.

Officials with the Kentucky Judicial Branch announced that courts will begin holding hearings.

Such hearings will be conducted via telephone or video whenever possible.

Should a judge determine an in-person hearing is necessary, attendance will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, and other persons determined by the judge, but attendance may not exceed 33 percent of the courtroom’s capacity.

Protective facial coverings will be required for anyone entering court facilities.

Purses and similarly enclosed bags are prohibited from being brought into the facilities unless the bag is medically necessary.
Staffing at the clerk’s offices will be limited to 50 percent of normal.

More information is available by contacting the clerk’s office

