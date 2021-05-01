Support Cumberland Falls in online voting for Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky 2021 Contest











Cumberland Falls has been named as a finalist in not one but two categories in Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky 2021 Contest, and you can help the local state park take home first place honors by voting online starting May 1.

“Each year, Kentucky Living invites readers to cast their votes for hometown favorites in 25 categories, ranging from destinations and food, to outdoor activities and beverages,” according to a release.

In the category of long weekend getaway, Cumberland Falls at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is a finalist along with Farmer & Frenchman Winery & Café in Henderson and the Red River Gorge Geological Area in Stanton.

In the category of place for adventure, Cumberland Falls at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is a finalist along with Mammoth Cave National Park and the Red River Gorge Geological Area in Stanton.

Voting takes place May 1 – May 31 for first, second and third place and can be accessed through https://www.kentuckyliving.com/.

The winners will be announced live on Facebook and YouTube on Aug. 26 and will be published in Kentucky Living magazine’s September edition in addition to on KentuckyLiving.com.

Cumberland Falls took second place last year in the Best Day Trip category.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is already in Kentucky Living’s Hall of Fame for scenic view.

“Proven favorites enter Kentucky Living’s Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame by winning first place for three consecutive years. Once in the Hall of Fame, always in the Hall of Fame,” Kentucky Living noted previously on its website.

Kentucky Living magazine is published to improve the quality of life for a community of people who take pride in thinking of themselves as Kentuckians and knowledgeable electric co-op members. Since the creation of Kentucky Living in the late 1940s, the magazine has been proud to uphold those values as it serves more than one million readers in print, and countless more on KentuckyLiving.com, the company wrote on its website.