Superintendents follow state recommendations, postpone in-person classes











While most everyone hoped that COVID-19 would be left behind in 2020, superintendents, teachers and staff are preparing for its continued appearance while trying to best facilitate learning for students and a return to in-person classes in some form with COVID rates decrease.

While Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg schools all have similar plans, the basis for the format came from guidance provided by the state government.

“Corbin Independent Schools will resume in-person instruction, with a modified hybrid schedule beginning on Monday, January 11 in accordance with the Governor’s recommendation,” said Corbin Independent School District in a press release.

The press release said schools are expecting to contact parents in the coming week to inform them about the details of their students learning format.

“Each student, who chose in-person/hybrid instruction will have the opportunity to attend one full day of school each week along with a corresponding virtual program,” stated the press release. “As COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, the schedule will be revised to include more time for in-person instruction. For those students who chose not to return to in-person instruction, they will continue with a full virtual schedule.”

In a like manner, Whitley County High School recently posted a statement on its Facebook page stating that for the week of Jan. 5 to 8, all students will continue to learn via instruction online.

Whitley County School District Superintendent John Siler said the district was following the guidelines provided by the state.

Beginning Jan. 11, Whitley County High School is expected to implement a three-day hybrid model if countywide COVID-19 levels permit, stated the Facebook post.

“Students with a last name from A to G will attend on Monday. Students with a last name from H to O will attend on Wednesday, and students with a last name from P to Z will attend on Friday,” according to the Facebook post. “Students may request an alternate day to coordinate with siblings’ schedules through the guidance office. Students will follow their Infinite Campus schedule.”

Whitley County High School students are asked to bring their charged Chromebook, charger, pencil and paper to classes.

The school will still provide breakfast and lunch for students on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The post stated that students, who are not scheduled for in-person instruction, may still pick up both breakfast and lunch, but are asked to notify the front office that they would like to participate. Meals will be delivered by bus on Tuesday and Thursday.

On days when students are not present for in-person instruction, students should still continue and complete assignments and instructional videos in Google classroom, according to the post.

Williamsburg Independent Schools will follow the same format as Corbin and Whitley counties.

“The week of January 4 will be virtual for all students. There will be no targeted groups the week of the 4th,” said Tim Melton, superintendent for the Williamsburg Independent Schools. “We will make a decision using the incident rate number of January 7 for the week of January 11.”

Melton said the district is exploring a couple of options for the more aggressive hybrid.

“Our original hybrid had students coming to school twice a week when the county is orange. The aggressive hybrid, which can be used when the county is red, would have students coming one day a week,” said Melton. “We can also still use our targeted groups while the county is in the red. Depending on the incident rate [we] will determine which way we will return on January 11. All of these plans will depend on the availability of staff. No matter what we move forward with on the 11th, we will still offer virtual instruction for students.”