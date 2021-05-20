Sunup vigil planned Tuesday











Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The Sunup Initiative in Corbin will be hosting a Vigil in Remembrance of Victims of Racial Violence at 8:30 p.m. in the lot across from Sanders Park on Main Street.

“We hope to draw awareness to the issue of violence against people of color. This last year has seen an increase in violence again Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, Latino people as well as continued violence against black people,” said Lisa Garrison, a member of the leadership team for the Sunup Initiative.

When attending the event, Garrison said, “They can bring their thoughts, reflections, open hearts. They can bring signs to show their feelings, but this is a vigil not a protest.”

The group asks that participants respect health protocols by social distancing and bringing a mask in case social distancing is not feasible.