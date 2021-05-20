Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Sunup vigil planned Tuesday

Posted On 20 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The Sunup Initiative in Corbin will be hosting a Vigil in Remembrance of Victims of Racial Violence at 8:30 p.m. in the lot across from Sanders Park on Main Street.

“We hope to draw awareness to the issue of violence against people of color. This last year has seen an increase in violence again Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, Latino people as well as continued violence against black people,” said Lisa Garrison, a member of the leadership team for the Sunup Initiative.

When attending the event, Garrison said, “They can bring their thoughts, reflections, open hearts. They can bring signs to show their feelings, but this is a vigil not a protest.”

The group asks that participants respect health protocols by social distancing and bringing a mask in case social distancing is not feasible.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Sunup Initiative hosting online screening of 1919 film

Posted On 29 Oct 2020
, By
0

Free brunch held in Corbin Sunday to remember MLK

Posted On 21 Jan 2020
, By
0

Plans unveiled for Corbin splash pad

Posted On 20 Dec 2019
, By
0

Corbin group to hold 1919 ceremony tonight

Posted On 30 Oct 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal