Sunup Initiative to host Trash Clean Up event in Corbin











The Sunup Initiative in Corbin will be hosting a Corbin Trash Clean Up in honor of the National Day of Service on Monday.

The National Day of Service corresponds to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Martin Luther King Jr. was a leader of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, according to the AmeriCorps website. AmeriCorps has been charged with leading the efforts of encouraging people to volunteer and improve their communities for the past quarter century.

The Sunup Initiative’s event is registered with AmeriCorps, but it is not sponsored by AmeriCorps.

“Monday, being Martin Luther King Day, is also the National Day of Service. Corbin, in the last couple of years has started to recognize the importance of Martin Luther King. Last year, they put flags out and Sunup sponsored a brunch, but this year, with COVID, it is not practical or safe to offer a free breakfast brunch kind of thing, so in the spirit of National Day of Service, we thought it would be a good idea to do something that helps support Corbin and the City of Corbin’s mission of being welcoming and inclusive for all people that join our community, whether it’s a tourist, a new citizen or somebody coming home for the holidays,” said Lisa Garrison, a member of the leadership team for the Sunup Initiative.

Members of the group and other Corbin Community members will meet at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Sanders Park in downtown Corbin. Participants will pick up trash around downtown Corbin to help keep Corbin welcoming and healthy.

Participants are asked to please bring a mask to the socially distanced event.

Gloves, garbage grabbers and bags will be provided by the City of Corbin.

The event is open to anyone who wants participate.