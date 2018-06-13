Summer Lights Tour comes to the Corbin Arena













The Corbin Arena will host the Summer Lights Tour on July 22.

The tour will feature Jeremy Camp , Matthew West, Rend Collective and special guest Koryn Hawthorne. Compassion International will be a part of the tour.

Camp has accumulated numerous accolades including four RIAA-certified Gold albums, more than 4.5 million albums sold, a GRAMMY nomination, three American Music Awards nominations, multiple ASCAP awards, 41 radio No. 1’s, a Gold digital single (“There Will Be A Day”) and a multi-Platinum DVD.

Camp has toured more than 36 countries sharing his music and the Gospel. He says that his music is inspired by his life and guided by God.

“My first record (Stay) came from things I’d been through and I just wrote it out. Now 15 years with The Answer, it’s the same. I just wrote about this season of life. Our kids (with wife Adrienne and their three children: Bella, 13, Aerie, 12 and Egan, 6,) are growing up like crazy, one’s a teenager, and I’m looking at the world right now and everything that’s going on, and God just gave us these songs. I’m so thankful,” said Camp.

West has also garnered numerous awards including, “four-time GRAMMY nominee, a multiple-ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year

winner and Dove Award recipient, and was awarded an American Music Award (2013), a Billboard Music Award (Top Christian Artist, 2014), a K-LOVE Fan Award (2016), named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year (2016)” and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Original Music & Lyrics, according to the Summer Lights Tour.

West is an author as well as being a musician. He has written five books. West started a non-profit ministry with his father, Pastor Joe West, called Popwe.

Much like Camp and West, Rend Collective has earned its fair share of awards. The group, Gareth Gilkeson, Chris Llewellyn, Ali Gilkeson, Patrick Thompson and Stephen Mitchell, will headline two tours this year. Its newest album, As Family We Go, hit “No. 19 on the U.K. Albums Chart and No. 9 on U.K.’s Digital Albums Chart, making it the highest debut for a Christian album in the U.K. in almost 20 years and the highest

ever Christian album debut on the U.K. Digital Albums Chart. The album also hit the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Christian albums chart in the

U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand and landed in the top ten albums overall in seven countries including the U.S., U.K. and Canada,” according to the Summer Lights Tour website.

Hawthorne, 19, is a rising star in the music industry. She made her debut when she finished fourth in season eight of NBC’s The Voice. Hawthorne signed with RCA Inspiration in 2017. The Summer Light’s Tour will be Hawthorne’s second tour.

Hawthorne said she has not met the other musicians on this tour and doesn’t anticipate a meeting until the tour starts. She said that she is, “really excited to meet them,” and is excited for the diversity that each group will bring to the tour.

Hawthorne said that she was excited to work with Compassion International because they are, “genuine and real. They still put God at the Center.”

Hawthorne’s new album is expected to drop on July 13. She will be on tour during this time, but she hopes that she will be able to celebrate after.

The Summer Lights Tour will be in Corbin on July 22. Tickets range from $20.00 to $200.00. VIP tickets are still available. Tickets can be purchased from the Corbin Arena’s website or at www.SummerLightsTour.com.