Summary of coronavirus-related content appearing in the News Journal Twitter feed











If you are looking for more information regarding the ongoing health crisis related to COVID-19, or the coronavirus, the News Journal's official Twitter account is a good place to start. Here is a comprehensive list of all posts that have been made since Wednesday that relate to the pandemic…

Wed, March 11

Shared post from University of the Cumberlands announcing classes are moving to an online format

Posted a link to a News Journal report about area nursing homes being closed to visitors

Posted a link to a News Journal report about Baptist Health Corbin limiting visitors

Thurs, March 12

Shared a post from Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) about COVID-19 symptoms and how to stop the spread of germs

Shared a post from the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) about information sharing as it pertains to COVID-19

Shared a post from the Kentucky Department of Education confirming the cancellation of the KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament

Shared a post from the United State Commerce Department with information on how to help prevent the spread of COVD-19

Shared a post from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about hand washing

Shared a post from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announcing the cancellation of all winter championships

Shared a post from the University of the Cumberlands Athletics Department concerning the cancellation of NAIA winter championships

Posted information about the cancellation of the Cumberland Falls Cleanup event on March 28

Shared a post from University of the Cumberlands Director of Athletic Chris Kraftick encouraging Patriot athletes after the cancellation of NAIA winter championships

Shared a post from Knox County Schools with information about how the district plans to address the concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Shared a statement from Kentucky Senate Democrats announcing the postponement of legislative business

Shared a statement from Kentucky House Democrats announcing the postponement of legislative business

Shared a statement from Kentucky Senate Majority announcing the postponement of legislative business

Posted a link to a News Journal report announcing Whitley County Schools would soon be making a decision about whether or not to begin cancelling classes

Shared a post from Kentucky Department of Education announcing Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation for all schools statewide to suspend in-person classes for at least two weeks

Shared a statement from Kentucky House Republicans announcing the postponement of legislative business

Posted a link to a News Journal report announcing Corbin Board of Education’s plans to close schools for one month, including Spring Break April 6-10

Shared a post from the CDC about effective hand washing strategies

Posted a link to a News Journal report announcing Whitley County and Williamsburg Schools would be cancelling in-person classes

Fri, March 13

Posted a link to a News Journal report announcing Knox County Schools would be closing for a month

Shared a post from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announcing the postponement of legislative business

Shared a post from CDC with information regarding travel concerns relating to COVID-19

Shared a post from the Kentucky High School Athletics Association (KHSAA) announcing the elimination of spring football practices in 2020 for middle and high schools

Shared a post from the KHSAA announcing the implementation of a dead period for all sports and sports activities through April 12

Shared a post from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce informing the public of a website, kycovid19.ky.gov, that has been established to provide up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

Shared a post from President Donald Trump announcing he would hold a press conference at the White House at 3:00 p.m. that afternoon

Posted a link to a News Journal report announcing that all Whitley County court dates have been cancelled through April 10

Shared a post from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky with information about how canceled events and self-quarantine can save lives

Shared a post from Union College releasing information about online format, operations and housing.

Shared a post from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet with tips for staying safe from COVID-19

Posted a link to a News Journal report about several local and regional events being either postponed or canceled

Posted a link to a News Journal report about the Princess Vermillion McBurney recreation center in Corbin closing for one month

Posted a link to a News Journal report discussing the local economic impact of COVID-19

Sat, March 14

Shared a Kentucky Department of Education post with answers to some COVID-19 FAQs

Shared a post from Homeland Security informing the public that they have suspended entry of foreign nationals who have been in certain affected countries within the past two weeks

Shared a post from the CDC warning that older adults with sever chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

Shared a post from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky with health tips for those with compromised immune systems

Shared a post from Baptist Health giving answers to the “11 most common questions about COVID-19”

Shared a post from the CDC warning that many disinfectants contain harmful chemicals that can irritate the lungs

Posted a link to a News Journal report about Attorney General Cameron and Governor Beshear warning Kentuckians against scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Posted information about changes to the schedule of upcoming events at the Corbin Arena

Shared a post from Governor Andy Beshear about the importance of finding ways to continue to support local business during the crisis

Shared a post from the Kentucky Department of Education with information about the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) granting waivers to allow schools flexibility when serving students off-site meals

Shared a post from President Donald Trump encouraging the public

Shared a post from the US Commerce Department with warnings for older adults and people with severe chronic health conditions

Shared a post from the Kentucky Department of Education sharing information about how we can help children deal with COVID-19 from a mental wellness perspective

Sun, March 15

Shared a post from Governor Andy Beshear encouraging the public after the wide cancellation of Sunday morning church services across the state

Shared a post from the Kentucky Department of Education answering questions about what the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Program is

Shared a post from Baptist Health about the continued importance of proper and frequent hand washing

Shared a post from Main Street America about how to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19

Shared a post from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky with reminders of tips for preventing the spread of COVID-19

Shared a post from the CDC advising the public to avoid all non-essential travel to the European continent

Shared a post from the CDC advising caregivers of older adults and people with sever chronic health conditions that they are at a higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness

Shared a post from the CDC advising older adults and people with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing all non-essential travel

Shared a post from Governor Andy Beshear with tips for maintaining mental health and reducing anxiety during this ongoing crisis

Continue to monitor the News Journal Twitter (@cwnewsjournal) and Facebook pages, as well as www.thenewsjournal.net for more COVID-19 related news and updates in the coming days.