Suicide prevention horseback ride, event in memory of Whitley County teen to be held Saturday











A unique memorial event for a Whitley County student who took her own life in 2018 will take place Saturday in Williamsburg.

The suicide prevention ride, hosted by Bethany’s Hope, will take place at Patrick’s Point River Camp on River Road.

The event, which will begin at 10 a.m., will feature a horseback ride, pony rides and pony photos for children, cornhole and barbecue.

The event is being held in memory of Bethany Faith Lawson, who was a sophomore at Whitley County High School when she took her own life at the age of 16.

“just kind of a quiet kid. She loved her horses. She loved

doing modeling. She was a great kid to be around,” said Whitley County High School Drama Instructor David Sweet in response to Lawson’s suicide.

In the summer of 2017, Lawson, who was 15 at the time, had become involved with Faith-N-Friends in Corryton, Tennessee, where she took riding lessons and spent time helping rescued horses.

“Bethany committed to spending months taking riding lessons at Faith N Friends to learn how to communicate and build a trusting relationship with Annie so she could eventually take her home and integrate her with their small herd,” Faith-N-Friends officials wrote on the organization’s Facebook page. “Bethany was an absolute joy to work with. She showed bravery, patience, and understanding as we worked with her and Annie through the fall until she took Annie to her forever home in November 2017.”

“Bethany was a part of the Faith N Friends family and she will forever have a place in our hearts,” organizers stated in announcing the suicide prevention ride.

More information about the suicide prevention ride is available on the Bethany’s Hope or Faith-N-Friends Facebook page.