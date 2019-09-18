Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Suicide awareness walk held in honor of local teenager

Posted On 18 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Over 50 people turned out Saturday in Williamsburg for a suicide and bullying prevention one-mile walk in memory of Bethany Faith Lawson, a student at Whitley County High School, who killed herself last year.

Savanna McKiney with Cumberland River Behavioral Health Community Mental Health Center was the keynote speaker. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death overall in Kentucky, and is the second leading cause of death in Kentucky for people ages 10-34.

82nd Rep. Regina Bunch, and Brittany’s mother, Melissa Lawson, are seen leading Saturday’s walk. A second walk is planned for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at Nibroc Park in Corbin.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley teen remembered at suicide prevention walk

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
, By
0

Bethany Faith Lawson

Posted On 13 Aug 2018
, By
0

WCHS sophomore passes away Saturday at her home

Posted On 12 Aug 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal