Suicide awareness walk held in honor of local teenager











Over 50 people turned out Saturday in Williamsburg for a suicide and bullying prevention one-mile walk in memory of Bethany Faith Lawson, a student at Whitley County High School, who killed herself last year.

Savanna McKiney with Cumberland River Behavioral Health Community Mental Health Center was the keynote speaker. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death overall in Kentucky, and is the second leading cause of death in Kentucky for people ages 10-34.

82nd Rep. Regina Bunch, and Brittany’s mother, Melissa Lawson, are seen leading Saturday’s walk. A second walk is planned for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at Nibroc Park in Corbin.