









Sue Morriston, age 86, of Williamsburg, KY, formerly of Evans, WV, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at The Heritage Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility.

She was born July 31, 1934 in Nicholas County, WV to the late Ted and Everette Nutter Pierson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Seth Morriston; grandson, Robert Nicholas Morriston; five siblings, William, Shirley, Karen, Sara, and Ben.

She is survived by three children, Diane Morriston Powers (Jonathan), Robin Turpin, and Ted Morriston (Peggy); six grandchildren, Hope (Alva), Monica (Brad), Stacie (Bobby), Charlie, Seth, and Jonathan; seven great-grandchildren, Kameron (Chase), Kenzie, Lorelai, Eli, Lainey, Ivy, and James; sister, Marion; five brothers, K. P., Dan, Gill, Don, and Greg; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 13, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans, WV. Interment will be in Jackson Memorial Gardens in Mill Creek, WV.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Saturday, February 13, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans, WV.

Obituary information is courtesy of Ellison Funeral Home.