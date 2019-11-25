Study: Kentucky ranked among 10 ‘dumbest states in America’











A new study finds Kentucky is the No. 42 smartest state in the U.S.

Studies show that about 2 in 3 Americans say they are smarter than the average person, but not everybody can be right.

To help determine who is really the smartest, SafeHome.org today released a study ranking the Smartest and Dumbest States in America using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board and ACT.

The rankings were determined by analyzing several categories in each state, including bachelor’s degrees, professional degrees and college prep test scores.

Here are the findings in Kentucky:

Adults 25+ with bachelor’s degrees: 14%

14% Public high school graduation rate (2016-17): 90%, No. 3 in U.S.

90%, No. 3 in U.S. Median SAT score (2018-19): 1,232

1,232 Average composite ACT score (2017-18): 20.2

Here are the 10 Smartest States in America: New Jersey, Utah, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Montana, Virginia, Kansas, Wisconsin, Oregon and Minnesota.

Here are the 10 Dumbest States in America: Idaho, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky.