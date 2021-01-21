Students return to some in-person class











Students at Corbin Independent and Whitley County Schools returned to in-person classes last week for the first time using a hybrid model of instruction.

Meanwhile, Williamsburg Independent schools returned to targeted instruction for small groups of students last week.

Students were able to attend one day of in-person instruction for districts using the hybrid model, while continuing online the remainder of the week.

Corbin Superintendent Dave Cox, Whitley County Superintendent John Siler and Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton agreed that it went well last week.

Cox said 75 to 100 students were in each of the respective Corbin school buildings on a given day.

“Kids and staff are excited to be back in some fashion,” Cox said noting that no issues were reported and the number of students participating is expected to increase as the COVID–19 numbers decrease.

Melton said students in the lower grades were introduced to using the Chromebooks the district had issued to the students over the holiday break.

Because last week was the last week of the semester for high school students, Melton said the district had targeted groups for those students who needed to complete courses for credit.

“We had a good turnout of students and we will continue to bring students in the building following the guidelines that have been given to schools,” said Melton.

Whitley County Superintendent John Siler said that 57 percent of students are attending using the hybrid model, which has them going to school for in-person learning once a week.

Depending on what letter their last name begins with, students doing the hybrid option attend classes either on Monday, Wednesday or Friday with school officials doing cleaning and disinfecting on the days in between.

Siler said that for the students attending class in-person, it is largely a normal school day with buses running and lunches being served.

Siler noted that the district is posting pictures on Facebook and social media demonstrating that the students are wearing masks and social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.

So far there have not been any big problems.

“We have just been pleasantly surprised. It has gone really well,” Siler said.

He added that based upon feedback the district has gotten from social media, e-mails and phone calls to himself or principals, most parents are talking about how happy their kids are to finally get back into school.