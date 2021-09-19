Student meets $1,000 goal for Shop with a Cop











A Whitley County Middle School student met her goal of raising $1,000 for the Williamsburg Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program after selling raffle tickets for two Yeti tumblers during Old Fashioned Trading Days.

HayLee Baird, 13, had already donated $640 to the cause, but she was still short of her $1,000 goal.

“I know some families are struggling right now, and Christmas is coming,” said Baird. “I know that some kids may not get anything or have anything, and I just want to help them and those families.”

Baird decided that she would continue her fundraising efforts through a raffle at the Old Fashioned Trading Days festival in downtown Williamsburg last week.

On Tuesday, Baird donated an additional $365 which put her $5 above her initial goal.

“HAYLEE BAIRD DID IT! This sweet, caring young lady raised over $1000 for our Shop with a Cop Program! She was determined to meet her goal and she did,” posted the city on its Facebook page Tuesday. “The City of Williamsburg, the Williamsburg Police Department and, most of all, the children of Whitley County thank you!”

The winners of the raffle were Tammy Crusenberry and Virginia Collins.

Assistant City Clerk Sarah Stack drew the names of the two winners.