Stranger may be trying to lure children into a vehicle, sheriff warns

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is asking for parents to be especially vigilant following three recent incidents when a stranger tried to lure a child into a vehicle.

As of Thursday, the sheriff’s department had received information regarding an incident where a man in a dark colored SUV allegedly attempted to lure a child into his vehicle.

Deputies have also learned of two other incidents, which all were reported by residents in the Emlyn community, according to a sheriff’s department release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, parents in that area should be vigilant and are asked to report suspicious activity, whether observed or learned of from their children,” Sheriff Colan Harrell wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“If possible, please safely attempt to obtain a license plate number or other information that may help further identify a vehicle engaging in such activity. Regardless of where you live, this is a reminder for all parents to speak with children about safe practices concerning strangers.”

Local law enforcement is continuing to investigate the incidents.

When further information is available, it will be released, according to the sheriff’s department release.

To report suspicious activity, please contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017. In case of an emergency, dial 911.