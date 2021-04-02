Storms end cleanup early at Cumberland Falls on Saturday











Numerous volunteers arrived at Cumberland Falls Saturday morning for the PRIDE Spring Cleanup only to head home a few minutes into the event as storms pummeled the area with rain.

At about 9:15 a.m., leaders announced that the event had been canceled after weather radar and dark skies predicted storms moving into the area. Volunteers were already at various locations on Highway 90 picking up trash when the cancellation occurred.

As of print, the date of the rescheduled cleanup had not been announced.