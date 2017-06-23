By Mark White

A complaint about a possibly intoxicated person Wednesday afternoon, lead Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies to the arrest of four people and the recovery of a stolen pick-up truck with the words, “Drive It Like You Stole It!!!” written on the steering wheel.

It all happened about 4:30 p.m. when Deputy Brian Hensley responded to a call on Doc Siler Road after a concerned person said Tamera Anderson left the residence intoxicated, according to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release.

After he responded to the area, Hensley noticed a black 2004 Chevrolet truck in a wooded area off the main roadway.

Upon contact with the vehicle, Hensley noticed Wendell Malone allegedly holding a tin can and needle cap in his lap, the release stated.

Due to suspected drug activity, all four were detained.

Deputies Jeff Anderson and Johnny Miller also responded to assist.

Whitley County E-911 indicated that the license plate was registered to a truck, which was reported stolen from Knox County, the release stated.

Prior to releasing the truck to its owner, deputies searched it, and located several needles, non-narcotic pain medication and a small bag containing what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine, according to the release.

The bag was found between the driver and passenger seats of the vehicle, according to arrest citations.

Douglas Malone, who was in the driver’s seat, allegedly told police that everyone in the truck had already shot up a pain pill, and claimed he had bought the vehicle from Sam Miller, according to one of his arrest citations.

The owner of the truck told deputies that the words, “Drive It Like You Stole It!!!” were not written on the steering wheel prior to the theft, the release stated.

Deputies charged Anderson, 43, Wendell Farris Malone, 43, Douglas Boyd Malone, 45, and Cheryl Musick, 49, with receiving stolen property valued under $10,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Wendell Malone, Douglas Malone and Musick were also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol.

In addition, Douglas Malone was also charged with two counts of failure to appear, and illegal possession of a legend drug.

Anderson was also charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and three counts of failure to appear.

All three were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and pleaded not guilty to all charges during their arraignments Thursday afternoon in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent all four defendants, scheduled June 26 preliminary hearings in all their cases and set a $7,500 cash bond for all four defendants.

At the time the truck was stolen, it contained assorted power and hand tools associated with construction work, but the tools and a pressure washer were missing when the truck was recovered, according to the release.

Anyone with information about these four individuals recently selling or trading such items is asked to call Whitley County E-911 at (606) 549-6017.

Hensley is continuing the investigation.