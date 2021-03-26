Stivers, Huff, Smith deserve thanks for helping pass Senate Bill 274











They say there are two things that you never want to see being made. Hot dogs are one and laws are the other.

I can’t speak for the hot dog part of this analogy. After watching the Kentucky Senate and Kentucky House of Representatives debate many things before they finally got around to Senate Bill 274, I most wholeheartedly agree that you don’t want to see laws being made.

No offense to any of our members of the Kentucky General Assembly, but one really has to seriously wonder how you men and women ever get much of anything accomplished up there in Frankfort.

Fortunately, the Kentucky General Assembly did manage to get one really big bill for Corbin accomplished this session, which was the passage of Senate Bill 274. For those that don’t know, this bill enables Corbin to annex portions of Laurel County where it already has infrastructure in place, such as much of the Exit 29 corridor.

This exit wouldn’t be developed to the extent that it is today, if not for the work of Corbin back in the 1960s, when it invested millions of dollars in infrastructure so that the American Greeting Corporation could build a plant in southern Laurel County, which was one of the area’s biggest employers for several years.

Kudos to Senate President Robert Stivers for sponsoring and getting this much needed bill through the Kentucky Senate, and to 82nd Rep. Regina Huff and 86th Rep. Tom Smith for helping get this bill through the Kentucky House of Representatives.

The thanks of myself and most members of the Corbin and greater Corbin community go out to these legislators and to the Kentucky General Assembly, which overwhelming approved Senate Bill 274 by a vote of 62-25.

This bill clears the way for major development around the Exit 29 area, and it makes a correction to the law, which should have been made decades earlier.

The Exit 29 area has always been a part of Corbin in every way, but officially being in the city limits.

Now let’s talk some basketball since it is March.

The 13th Region Tournament kicked off Monday at The Arena in Corbin, which is a great place to host this tournament and still enable a lot of people to see the games even with social distancing guidelines that limit attendance to about 2,500 people per night.

Speaking of basketball, without Kentucky in the mix, watching the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament just hasn’t been quite the same this year. Also, the bracket pools that I usually enter didn’t materialize, which is probably just as well since my bracket that I did fill out is royally busted at this point along with pretty much everyone else’s brackets. No one, who knows anything at all about basketball, would have put 15th seed Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16.

With Kentucky not in the mix, it would be fun to see a Final Four composed entirely of eight or nine seeds or higher. Go underdogs.