Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Still time to register for PRIDE Spring Cleanup

Posted On 22 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

The PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls is this Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“The cleanup will look a little different this spring, but we will be accomplishing the same goals: cleaning up the roads near Cumberland Falls and welcoming spring with friends and families at one of Kentucky’s most scenic spots,” said Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which is one of the event organizers.

“You may have noticed that roadside litter is worse than normal right now, and part of the reason is that the counties’ cleanup crews have not been allowed to operate due to COVID restrictions,” stated Nazario. “Volunteers working in groups are desperately needed to get this job done before tourism season starts.”

Volunteers are asked to pre-register for the event as registration will not be available at the gift shop, but they will be able to register from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Cumberland Falls Visitor’s Center on March 27. Volunteers should also drive to the portion of the road they will clean, stated a press release from PRIDE. Buses will not be used to drop off volunteers along the road.

Volunteers should pre-register by noon on March 25.

Individuals can pre-register by contacting the PRIDE office at 888-577-4339 or PRIDE@centertech.com. Volunteers can also register online at www.kypride.org or in-person at the Corbin Library, Corbin Tourism Office, Whitley County Courthouse, McCreary County Library or McCreary County Tourism Office.

After pre-registering, volunteers will receive an email with more information, such as the registration stations where they will pick up their cleanup supplies on March 27.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Sunup Initiative to host Trash Clean Up event in Corbin

Posted On 15 Jan 2021
, By
0

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park reopening on June 1

Posted On 27 May 2020
, By
0

Multiple local and regional events postponed or canceled because of coronavirus

Posted On 13 Mar 2020
, By
0

Cumberland Falls State Park hosting ‘All About Moonbows’ Friday night

Posted On 08 Jan 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal