Still time to register for PRIDE Spring Cleanup











The PRIDE Spring Cleanup at Cumberland Falls is this Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“The cleanup will look a little different this spring, but we will be accomplishing the same goals: cleaning up the roads near Cumberland Falls and welcoming spring with friends and families at one of Kentucky’s most scenic spots,” said Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, which is one of the event organizers.

“You may have noticed that roadside litter is worse than normal right now, and part of the reason is that the counties’ cleanup crews have not been allowed to operate due to COVID restrictions,” stated Nazario. “Volunteers working in groups are desperately needed to get this job done before tourism season starts.”

Volunteers are asked to pre-register for the event as registration will not be available at the gift shop, but they will be able to register from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Cumberland Falls Visitor’s Center on March 27. Volunteers should also drive to the portion of the road they will clean, stated a press release from PRIDE. Buses will not be used to drop off volunteers along the road.

Volunteers should pre-register by noon on March 25.

Individuals can pre-register by contacting the PRIDE office at 888-577-4339 or PRIDE@centertech.com. Volunteers can also register online at www.kypride.org or in-person at the Corbin Library, Corbin Tourism Office, Whitley County Courthouse, McCreary County Library or McCreary County Tourism Office.

After pre-registering, volunteers will receive an email with more information, such as the registration stations where they will pick up their cleanup supplies on March 27.