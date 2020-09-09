‘Still I Rise, Suicide Prevention Walk’ set for Saturday in Williamsburg











In August 2018, 16-year-old Bethany Faith Lawson was one of three people and one of two teenagers in Whitley County to die by suspected suicide over a 24-hour time period.

The sophomore at Whitley County High School liked to model, loved horses, was artistic and passionate about rescuing animals.

“If this ever crosses your mind, please ask for help, please,” Bethany’s mother, Melissa Lawson, told a crowd two months after her daughter’s death during the first ever, ‘Still I Rise, Suicide Prevention Walk.’ “I just want everybody out there to know it is OK to not be OK. It is OK to ask for help.”

On Saturday morning, the Third Annual “Still I Rise Suicide Prevention Walk,” will take place in memory of Bethany Lawson and all others, who have died from death by suicide.

The one-mile walk will start at Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg at 11 a.m.

82nd Rep. Regina Huff and Melissa Lawson will lead the walk, which is being organized by the Whitley County Health Department.

Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

In Kentucky, there is a death by suicide every 11 hours. For every completed suicide, there are also 25 suicide attempts where the person doesn’t die.

Statistics also show that someone, who dies by suicide, affects at least six people.

The Youth Behavior Risk Survey shows that 18 percent of middle school students in Kentucky had suicidal thoughts, 10.5 percent of middle school students had a plan for how they were going to kill themselves, and 6 percent attempted suicide.

In Kentucky high schools, 15 percent of students had thoughts of suicide, 13 percent had a plan and 8 percent attempted suicide.

For people ages 10 – 65, suicide is one of the top 10 causes of death for each age group.

The purpose of Saturday’s walk is to raise awareness about suicide prevention and to promote the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Help is also available by texting 741741 and the word “home” to that number. Help via chatting through text is available 24/7 at that number.

If you are thinking about harming yourself, please seek help.

Your local community mental health center, Cumberland River Behavioral Health (Comp Care), will see anybody. It can be reached at (606) 549-1440 or (606) 528-7010.

Below are some links to resources you can seek if you or someone you care about needs help.