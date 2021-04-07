Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Stewart loved God, his family and his country

Posted On 07 Apr 2021
For Ronald Blaine Stewart, public service wasn’t just a concept but something that he lived and performed for much of his life.

Stewart served 30 years in the U.S. Army before retiring and moving back to his hometown of Williamsburg where he served three terms as a district judge for Whitley and McCreary counties until he retired in 1999.

