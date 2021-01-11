









Stewart Edward Hardesty, age 78, of Eatontown Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Kentucky. Stewart was born on September 3, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Harold “Hal” and Elizabeth (Carter) Hardesty. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, David Edward Hardesty.

Stewart retired from the Pepsi Bottling Company after over 42 years of service. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and UK fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Midge (Fuller) Hardesty of Corbin; two children, Michael Lee Hardesty (Ericka) of Corbin and Vickie Renee Gross (Steve) of Warner Robins, Georgia; six grandchildren, Boston Hardesty, Miles Hardesty, Jersey Hardesty, Braylon Hardesty, Danielle Gross and Amber Gross-Williams; brother, David Hardesty (Jean) of Corbin; sister, Betsy Pietrowski (Paul) of Corbin; nieces and nephews, Paul Pietrowski Jr. (Sarah), Tony Pietrowski (Wendy), Sammie Smith, Elizabeth Durham (Brian), Jeana Hubbard (Jason), and Chris Hardesty; great-nieces and -nephews, Chase Pietrowski, Bailey Pietrowski, Sam Smith, Sarah Smith, Katie Durham, Zachary Myers, Anthony Myers, Katelyn Myers, William Hubbard, Eli Pietrowski, Linley Pietrowski and David Hardesty ; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Monday, January 11, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sean Disney officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Hardesty Family Cemetery in Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.