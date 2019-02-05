











Steven William Holt, 52, of Rickett Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at his home.

He was born on February 28, 1966 in Frankfort, IN to the late James A. Holt and Mary Faye Rickett.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, James Darrell Holt and Tony Sullivan and his grandparents, Amos and Susie Rickett and Cleve and Edna Holt and his stepmother, Patsy Holt.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Ginter (Kyle) of Mt. Sterling; grandson, Silas Ginter of Mt. Sterling; mother, Mary Faye (Rickett) Irvin (Brian) of Williamsburg; sister, Lucy Holt of Williamsburg; stepbrother, Michael Holt of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Bradley Holt, Meagan Sullivan, Randy Sullivan, Ashley Medley and Anthony Sullivan; special cousin, Susie Wilson of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, February 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev, Rick Croley officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Rocksprings Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.