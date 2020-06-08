









Steven Victor Broussard, age 56, of Hightop Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on January 8, 1964 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Bertrand and Terry (Barnell) Broussard. Steven coached Little League Baseball for both Whitley County and Corbin teams. He loved his time to area youth programs.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Thompson) Broussard of Corbin; three sons, Stephan Broussard, Cameron Broussard and Zachary Snyder of Corbin; daughter, Laura Snyder of Corbin; three grandchildren, Maverick Broussard, Adelaide Broussard and Xavier Broussard; brothers, Robert Broussard of Rochelle, IL and Ronald Broussard of Bismarck, North Dakota; sister, Teresa Snyder of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until the service hour on Sunday, June 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 14, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Roark officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.