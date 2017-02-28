By Teresa Brooks

Steven Paul Hazelwood, Jr., 23, of Ova Circle, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born on October 21, 1993 in Pearsall, TX to Roxanne Harvey and the late Steven Paul Hazelwood Sr.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Herschel Love and an uncle, John Harvey.

He is survived by his children, Kemberlyn and Steven Hazelwood III of Williamsburg; his mother, Roxanne Harvey; three sisters, Shirley Hazelwood, Brittney Hazelwood both of Williamsburg and Samantha Hazelwood of Ringold, NC; two brothers, Charles Shores of London and Dylan Hazelwood of Ringold, NCa; his fiancé, Angela (Tolliver) Beatty of Williamsburg; step-children, Jaclyn Beatty, Kaitlyn Beatty, Madilyn Beatty and Lillian Beatty of Williamsburg; grandparents, Mary Love of Williamsburg, Shirley Casewell of NCand Charles Casewell of NC; two uncles, Robert Harvey (Debby) of Jacksonville, FL and Theodore Harvey (Linda) of Williamsburg; special friend, Oscar (Fuzzy) Catron of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Decker officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Chestnut Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.