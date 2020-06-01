









Steve Lipscomb, 73, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home.

Graveside service will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Tuesday, June 2, from 3-4pm with the service to start at 4pm with Rev. Roger Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. To make your gift, please select the red “Donate Now” icon and the family will be given a record of your donation. Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.