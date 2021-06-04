Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Steve Jewell named new Corbin High School Principal

Posted On 04 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Corbin High School Assistant Principal Steve Jewell has been selected as the new Corbin High School Principal.

Corbin Independent Schools Officials announced that the Corbin High School Site Based Decision Making Council selected Jewell to succeed outgoing Principal John Crawford during a special called meeting Friday.

Jewell will take over on August 1, which is the date that Crawford’s retirement becomes effective.

I am extremely humbled and proud to represent Corbin High School,” Jewell said. “We have a great family of educators to work with and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Jewell is a 1983 graduate of Corbin High School.

He holds a Bachelor’s and Masters degree from Tennessee Technological University and a Rank I in Principal Leadership from Eastern Kentucky University.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

2021 Governor’s Scholars announced

Posted On 29 May 2021
, By
0

CHS Principal, Assistant Principal both retiring after long careers

Posted On 28 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin High School students collect shoes donated by community for WaterStep

Posted On 21 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin High School Cheerleaders host annual princess party fundraiser

Posted On 16 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal