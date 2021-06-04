Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Steve Jewell named new CHS Principal

Posted On 04 Jun 2021
Corbin High School Assistant Principal Steve Jewell has been selected as the new Corbin High School Principal.

Jewell will take over on August 1, which is the date that Crawford’s retirement becomes effective.

I am extremely humbled and proud to represent Corbin High School,” Jewell said. “We have a great family of educators to work with and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Jewell is a 1983 graduate of Corbin High School.

He holds a Bachelor’s and Masters degree from Tennessee Technological University and a Rank I in Principal Leadership from Eastern Kentucky University.

