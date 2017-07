By Teresa Brooks

Steve Hollingsworth, 63, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday July 19, 2017 at his home.

Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday July 21, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday July 22nd at 11:00am at the Brown and Mullins Cemetery in Laurel County.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.