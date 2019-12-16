Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Disability Professionals, LLC
Steven Michael Lee Myers

Posted On 16 Dec 2019
Steven Michael Lee Myers, age 31, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Steven is survived by his wife, Brittany Myers.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, December 18, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12noon on Wednesday as well. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

