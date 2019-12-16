









Steven Michael Lee Myers, age 31, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Steven is survived by his wife, Brittany Myers.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, December 18, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12noon on Wednesday as well. Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.