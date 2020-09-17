Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy closed after owner announces merger with Walgreens











A Corbin pharmacy has closed its doors.

Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy on Master Street has closed after merging with Walgreens.

Owner Stephanie Collins announced the move on the pharmacy’s Facebook page Wednesday morning noting the move is because of family health issues.

“We have appreciated all of your support and business over the years and hope to continue that relationship at Walgreens. As always, your health is our concern and exceptional service is our goal,” Collins stated in the post.

Signs on the pharmacy windows also announced the move.

“I hope to see you at Walgreens!” Collins added in her Facebook post.

Questions concerning the future of the pharmacy arose in late June when U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents were seen outside the pharmacy.

The employees were outside as agents went about their tasks inside and removed paperwork.

According to a source, the warrant was related to the illegal dispensing of prescription medication and was one of three area pharmacies the DEA was investigating.

The others were located in London and Barbourville.

In response to the incident, Collins said the DEA was there as part of a routine audit.

According to the Kentucky

No case involving Stephanie’s Pharmacy has been filed in federal court. However, Calvin Manis, a Barbourville City Councilman, who serves as the chief pharmacist at Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville, was charged with illegally giving a cooperating witness prescription drugs.

Stephanie’s Pharmacy and Collins each have active licenses with the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy.

Collins opened the pharmacy in 2011.