Mrs. Stephanie Renee Krahenbuhl Roub, age 47, wife of Toby Roub, Richmond, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation, funeral and burial services will be private. Burial will be in the Upper Colony Cemetery in London, Kentucky. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.