Stella Mae Mahan, 98, the widow of the late Dewey Mahan of Old Barbourville Road, West, Corbin, passed away on Sunday morning at the Continued Care Hospital in Corbin.

Visitation will be at the Laurel Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allan Evans and Rev. Brian Webb officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery in London.