Stella Blankenship Hicks

Posted On 07 Dec 2020
Comment: 0
Stella Blankenship Hicks, age 67, of the Little Elk Creek Community, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Lafollette Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1953 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Stella was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Ray Blankenship; mother, Hannah Douglas Blankenship; sister, Linda Hicks; and brothers, Glen Douglas, Bob Stidham and Thomas Blankenship.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Hicks; daughters, Melissa Malone and Greg, and Renee Minton and Kelly; grandchildren, Amber Collins, Ashely Ward, Caney Minton and Megan  Minton; great-grandchildren, Bradin, Peyton and Emma Collins; sisters, Maylene Adkins and Roy, and Lisa Drudy; also a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 5, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Miller officiating. Burial was held on Sunday, December 6, in the Baird Cemetery (Little Elk Creek) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The News Journal