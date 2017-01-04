By Teresa Brooks

Stella Bernetta “Tootsie” Williams Jefferis, age 77, of Keavy, KY, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at her home.

Stella was born in Corbin, to the late Steely Williams and Thelma Brewer. In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Jefferis in 2009 and her sister, Mabel Eileen Holderfield.

She is survived by her sister, Ollie Belle Williams Belcher; nieces, Julia Eileen Belcher, Bernetta Jeree Williams, Sharon Rebecka Belcher-McRorie, and Sarah Elizabeth Belcher; nephews, Thomas Sterling Higgins, Darrell Cecil Belcher II, Howard Dallas Higgins and Vladimir Taltos; Several great nieces and great nephews; and by her stepsons, Mark, Michael, and Daniel Jefferis.

She was a graduate of Cumberland College in Williamsburg, where she received her Bachelors degree in Education. She received her Masters in Education from Winona State College in Minnesota and postgraduate work at Stritch University in Milwaukee. She was an elementary school teacher and specialized in teaching reading – first at Mount Healthy in Cincinnati and retired from teaching in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

“Tootsie” was a strong independent woman who loved music and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and devoted to her four legged friends Daisy Mae and Abigail. She was health conscious and practiced yoga for over 30 years. Stella taught aqua therapy at the Fitness Center.

She was a devout Christian and faithful member of Steele’s Chapel Christian Church in Corbin. She was loved by all that knew her and will be missed.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and service at noon with lunch following on Thursday, January 5, at Steele’s Chapel, 2376 5th Street Road, Corbin.

Arrangements by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com