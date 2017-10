Posted On October 17, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Steenbergen – Davenport enjoys September wedding

Stephanie Brooke Steenbergen and Joshua Tate Davenport were united in marriage September 17, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at Faber Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Anthony Reaves.

Stephanie is the daughter of Gary and Earlene Steenbergen and granddaughter of Earl and Ohler Snyder, all of Corbin.

Joshua is the son of Ancil and Louella Davenport, of Corbin.