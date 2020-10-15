Steely grows massive sweet potato











A local resident was amazed when she realized she hit the jackpot in her little flower/vegetable garden.

Ms. Betty Steely, of Williamsburg, grew an enormous sweet potato purely by accident.

Betty said she purchased a few sweet potatoes from the grocery store back in the spring, and one had started sprouting. So, she and a friend decided to plant it in her little raised bed garden, which holds flowers, tomatoes and peppers.

“That’s basically what I wanted, was a pretty vine,” said Betty.

She said the vine never bloomed or anything all summer, so she wasn’t sure it was really doing anything.

Then on Thursday, October 8, Betty and her friend decided to see if there were any potatoes growing on the vine.

She just expected normal sized sweet potatoes if there was anything on it. A normal sized sweet potato is approximately 5 inches long, and weighs around 4.5 ounces.

Betty’s friend started digging with her hands, and ended up pulling a massive sweet potato out of the ground.

The colossal sweet potato weighed in at 5 lbs. and was 14 inches long.

“I was just shocked. It was heavy,” said Betty.

She did get more of the orange tuberous vegetables, which were growing from it. The rest of the potatoes “were just the right baking size,” she said.

“I wonder how many hours it would take to bake it,” Betty said questioningly.