Steel Panther and monster trucks among events coming to The Arena











The Arena in Corbin will host some heavy metal in the coming days and months.

Arena Director Kristi Balla announced Tuesday that heavy metal band Steel Panther will be playing The Arena on April 22.

“They are very entertaining,” Balla said of the band, which will be playing as part of the Heavy Metal Rules Tour.

The bands hits include, “Community Property,” and “Death to All but Metal.”

“Attendees may even find a few surprise covers will make their way into the set,” Balla said.

Steel Panther was formed in 2000 in Los Angeles.

Members include lead singer Michael Starr, Satchel on guitar, Lexxi Foxx on bass and Stix Zadinia on drums.

The band has released four full-length albums and has made a variety of television appearances from Jimmy Kimmel Live to Fox NFL Sunday to Larry King, Now.

Joining Steel Panther for the show will be Blackstone Cherry.

“They were here with Lynyrd Skynyrd,” Balla noted.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.

Ticket prices are $30 and $40.

Because of COVID–19, Balla said the show will feature the capacity pod seating, which will limit capacity to just over 2,000.

“That is about 30 percent of capacity,” Balla noted.

Balla noted this is the first of four concert announcements she is slated to make in the coming weeks.

The second will be made on Friday.

“Don’t worry country fans…your announces are next,” Balla said on Facebook.

The heavy metal will continue on Friday and Saturday when the Monsters of Destruction monster trucks take to The Arena.

Trucks scheduled to appear include: Raminator, War Wizard, Jail Bird, Nitro Menace and Rammunition.

There will also be a free pit party before each show to meet the drivers, see the trucks up close, get autographs, take pictures and walk on the track.

In addition, for an additional $10 fee, audience members will be able to take a ride in a real monster truck.

The ride truck, “Sergeant Smash,” will run before the event, at intermission, and after the show as needed.

Tickets are $22.

Balla said because monster trucks have proven to be such a popular event in past year, there will be three shows over the two days, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We usually sell out two nights, so we split it,” Balla said noting that the capacity pod seating will be in effect.

Tickets will likely be available at the door, but to ensure audience members have a ticket, Balla said she is recommending that they purchase in advance through ticketmaster.com, or at The Arena box office.

More information is available on The Arena Facebook page.