Statutory rape suspect arrested at teen party













A Corbin man wanted in Whitley County on a rape charge, was arrested Saturday night when Knox deputies were called to a complaint of a loud party.

Cole Blankenship, 19, was arrested on the Whitley County warrant charging him with second-degree rape of an individual mentally incapacitated by an intoxicating substance, and unlawful transaction with a minor – illegal sex act involving an individual under the age of 16.

Under Kentucky law, 16 is the age of legal consent for sex.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene on Moore Hill Ave. at approximately 3 a.m. after receiving complaints about the party involving multiple juveniles ages 13-17.

While running background checks on the individuals present, Deputy Hunter Luttrell learned of the outstanding warrant on Blankenship and took him into custody.

The warrant was secured on Jan. 8 following an investigation by Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Prewitt.

According to the warrant, on Jan. 6, Blankenship allegedly picked up the 14-year-old victim outside of a residence on Prewitt Bend Road.

“Offender then took the victim to a residence and provided her with alcohol and marijuana before having sex with her,” Prewitt wrote in the warrant.

Blankenship pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in Whitley District Court. Judge Cathy Prewitt set the case for a preliminary hearing Tuesday to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.

Cole is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree rape is a class “C” felony carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.