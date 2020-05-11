Status of Fourth of July fireworks is up in the air and not in a good way











While many municipalities across Kentucky have already cancelled plans for their Independence Day fireworks shows, officials in Corbin and Williamsburg say their plans are still up in the air.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said tourism, which funds the annual Corbin event on July 3, is facing funding issues that may reduce or even cancel the show.

The regular show costs approximately $12,000. However, Kriebel said with the loss of restaurant and transient tax revenue because of COVID–19, the commission is being forced to severely cut its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins July 1.

“I just don’t foresee us having the money to do the regular show,” Kriebel said.

“We could shoot a $6,000 show which would be about 10 minutes,” she added.

Kriebel said even if the show went on, how to ensure social distancing with the large crowds that turn out for the event would be another problem.

“People want to get out of their cars to watch the fireworks,” Kriebel said.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said officials at in wait-and-see mode concerning the annual fireworks show held at the Williamsburg Water Park.

“We are just kind of hanging on to see what the state is going to let us do,” Harrison said, noting the event traditionally draws a big crowd to the waterpark.

If social distancing rules are still in effect, Harrison said Williamsburg could close off the water park to the public, but shoot them off there.

The public could then gather at various places such as the Walmart parking lot and the college athletic fields.

“I think we could spread people out,” Harrison said.