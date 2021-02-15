Statewide coronavirus cases hit lowest number Monday since Oct. 12











(Editor’s note: The Whitley County, Knox County and Laurel County health departments were all closed Monday due to inclement weather, and as of 5 p.m. had not posted daily COVID-19 updates.)

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 723 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 389,521.

Beshear noted this was the lowest number of new daily cases that have been reported since Oct. 12.

Beshear also announced Monday that child care workers are being moved up to the 1b COVID-19 vaccination group, which the state is currently in the process of vaccinating.

Beshear reported nine additional deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 4,291.

Beshear said 969 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 268 are in intensive care.

As of Monday, 79 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.

Russell County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 92.5. Clinton County has the second highest incidence rate at 85.3. Elliott County has the lowest incidence rate at 1.9.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 41.8 Monday.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 41.6 Monday.

Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stood at 33.0 Monday, according to the state’s official COVID-19 website.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 23 additional individual COVID–19 cases Monday, three new individual cases Sunday, and nine new individual cases Saturday, which brings the county’s total to 2,634.

There are currently 119 active individual cases and one active long-term care case, of which 16 people are hospitalized, who range in age from 19-88.

The Bell County Health Department has reported 37 total COVID-19 deaths with the three most recent deaths being reported on Jan. 4. The deceased have ranged in age from 56-96.

With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 36.2.